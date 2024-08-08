Lawn Mower Operator Charged With Impaired Driving In Fenelon Falls

Members from the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint yesterday evening at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Sugarbush Trail in Fenelon Falls for a truck. Police attended and located the suspect operating a lawn mower at a residence.

47-year-old, Dustin Moore from Fenelon Falls was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

In addition to the charges the drivers received a 90-day licence suspension.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Arrive alive, drive sober.

