Bracebridge Transit Will Service Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Starting Aug. 12

Beginning Monday, August 12, Bracebridge Transit will service the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. Bus stop #460 is located outside of the main entrance to the facility.

Contractors are still on site at the Muskoka Lumber Community Center while ongoing work takes place. Riders are asked to observe all on-site signage during this time and remember that the facility does not open to the public until August 23.

Beginning Tuesday, September 3, patrons can purchase Bracebridge Transit passes at the front counter of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre as well.

For updated route and schedule information, visit bracebridge.ca/transit.