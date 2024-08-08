6th Annual Cars & Coffee, Back For The Second Time In Downtown Owen Sound

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is pleased to announce the 6th Annual Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group, set to take place in downtown Owen Sound in the River District for a second year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group is a gathering of over 150 classic vehicles adorning the streets of downtown Owen Sound. Vehicles from all over Ontario will gather to celebrate the spirit of driving—making this event the highlight of any motoring enthusiast’s year. All vintage, exotic and classic vehicles 25 years and older are invited to participate in this event. Registration to show your vehicle can be found on our website, and the event is free for spectators.

“We wanted to create this event so we could recognize and appreciate the incredible vehicles that may not fit the requirements for the Sunday Concours but should be celebrated none-the-less.” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, “Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group also allows the community to truly become part of this amazing weekend.” Saturday offers a few other activities if one car show isn’t enough, including two free automotive seminars and the infamous Concours d’Lemons presented by Hagerty, back for its third year, also taking place in downtown Owen Sound.

Proceeds from Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group are in support of the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation. The local hospital provides a wide range of services from emergency, ambulatory care, oncology, pediatrics, critical care, and surgery. The funds raised will go directly towards the purchase of necessary equipment for the hospital.

Those wishing to see more cars can also take to the streets of Grey Bruce County a day earlier as the Concours Participants’ Tour makes its way from Cobble Beach to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario leaving Cobble Beach at 10:30 a.m..

“The City of Owen Sound and the River District are thrilled to welcome and work in partnership with Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance to host both Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group and Concours d’Lemons presented by Hagerty. We look forward to a fun-filled day showing off the beauty and unique offerings of the automotive world alongside the beauty and culture of the River District.” – Mayor Ian Boddy