Ontario Honouring Veterans With Free Year-Round Weekday Access To Provincial Parks

“As we approach Remembrance Day, we remember the courage and dedication of the Canadian men and women who fought valiantly over the years and continue to defend our freedom, rights and democracy. In recognition of their service, Ontario is proud to offer all veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces free weekday day-use access to provincial parks throughout the entire year. It is a small way to show our gratitude to those who fought to defend our country.

Veterans and active service members can present their valid Canadian Armed Forces identification card and proof of Ontario residency at the entrance of any provincial park. Our dedicated park staff are ready to welcome you to an incredible array of natural spaces to explore and enjoy, with many still open to the public throughout the fall and winter months.

I extend my deepest appreciation to our veterans and the Canadian Armed Forces for their dedication and service to our country. May this Remembrance Week be a time of reflection, appreciation, and unity of how fortunate we are to live in a province like Ontario and a country like Canada.”