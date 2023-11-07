Mischief To A Baseball Diamond In Midland Has OPP Looking For Tips

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking the assistance of the public in their investigation into a mischief that occurred in the Gord Dyment baseball diamond area of Tiffin Park, Midland.

Officers responded to reports at 2:19 pm November 4, 2023 from a community member reporting images being spray painted in a dugout which appears to have been committed overnight.

Investigators are asking area residents near to Tiffin Park to check their video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity during these dates and times.