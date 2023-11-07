Southern Georgian Bay OPP Find Stolen Vehicles and Impaired Drivers

A number of traffic stops and RIDE check stops led officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment into conducting several investigations for impaired driving and stolen vehicle occurrences over the weekend.

Officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program at the intersection of Highway 12 at Ogden’s Beach Road on November 6, 2023 near 12:55 a.m, encountered a car loaded with occupants and upon speaking with the driver the officer entered into an investigation for drinking and driving. As a result of this investigation, Katherine Adele Dupuis 32 years of Penetanguishene has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

Fail to surrender insurance card contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Driver fail to surrender licence contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 23, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

An OPP officer on patrol made a traffic stop on King Street Midland near 7:52 pm November 5, 2023 and entered into a roadside investigation after the driver was unable to provide documentation for himself. A further investigation for another police agency resulted in the driver being arrested and transported to Detachment which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine. During this process, the owner of the vehicle that the accused was operating reported it missing.

As a result, Joseph Deschamps 48 years of Midland has been charged with the following offences.

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Driving while under suspension contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14, 2023.

OPP officers on patrol using ALPR (Automated Licence Plate Reader) technology made a traffic stop on Balm Beach Road ,Midland at approximately 3:54 pm November 5, 2023 and entered into a suspected prohibited driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Michelle Vanderhart 40 years of Penetanguishene has been charged with the following driving and vehicle related offences.

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Operate Vehicle with No Insurance contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Drive Motor Vehicle , No currently validated permit

The accused was released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2023, and as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines the vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

An OPP officer having an eye on traffic on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland at approximately 11:59 pm November 2, 2023, netted an 29 year old Penetanguishene resident at 117 Km/hr in the 60 Km/hr zone resulting in a 14 day vehicle impound as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines. Charges to be heard in Provincial Offences Court at a future date of – Stunt Driving, Speeding and Failing to Surrender Licence contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

On November 2, 2023, at approximately 3:25 pm a white SUV travelling through the controlled intersection of Cook Drive and Hugel Avenue caught the eye of a passing OPP shift supervisor as the vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection after failing to stop for the red traffic light. The officer was able to make a safe traffic stop and spoke with the lone driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. During the investigation the accused fled the scene from the investigating and through investigation the accused was shortly located by officers at a Wright Street, Midland residence and delivered to the awaiting Intoxilyzer at Detachment.

As a result, Jonathon Hickey 39 years of Paradise, Newfoundland has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Escape lawful custody

Red light – fail to stop

Driving while under suspension

The accused was held in custody for bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days