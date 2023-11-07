Who Shot And Abandon A Bull Moose South Of Hwy. 560?

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual(s) who shot and killed a bull moose south of Highway 560.

On September 29th, 2023, Conservation Officers were alerted to a shot and left bull moose south of Highway 560 near Westree, Ontario. The bull moose is believed to have been shot and abandoned from the evening of September 28th, 2023 into the early morning hours of September 29th, 2023. The bull moose was left on the Amyot East Sideroad Road in Amyot Township, off the Amyot Road south of Highway 560.

Another bull moose had been harvested and retrieved at the same location.

The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.

If you have any information that will assist Conservation Officers in their investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Alternatively, if you or someone you know would like to report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips. Conservation Officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.