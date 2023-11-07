Ready For The Winter Weather Ahead In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Works team is ready for colder temperatures and the winter months ahead. Crews work diligently to ensure municipal roads, sidewalks, walkways and parking lots remain safe for motorists and pedestrians, in accordance with the Ontario Minimum Maintenance Standards for Ontario Highways. Public Works is responsible for winter road patrol, snow plowing, sanding and salting, sidewalk maintenance and snow removal.

Do your part to be prepared for the winter months ahead for the safety of yourself and others:

Clear sidewalks and walkways of ice, snow, and slush promptly after a winter weather event;

Ensure there are no vehicles parked on the road between 2 and 6 am. On-street parking is prohibited during that time from October 16 to April 15;

Clear drains, sewers and downspouts of excess ice and snow to ensure proper drainage;

Have a 72-hour emergency kit ready in the event of an emergency. The content of your kit should be able to support you and your family for at least 72 hours;

Keep an eye on children and choose play areas away from roads, water, fences and the end of driveways; and

Be a good neighbour. Check in on seniors and vulnerable members of the community to ensure they are warm and safe.

Town of Bracebridge crews are responsible for maintaining approximately 322 km of District and municipal roads and 60 km of sidewalks. Patience is appreciated during winter weather events to ensure crews can safely and efficiently clear roads and sidewalks. If you have a question about the maintenance of a particular road, make sure to connect with the right department. Review the list of District Municipality of Muskoka Roads at https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/roads-and-transportation/district-roads-and-bridges.aspx#Town-of-Bracebridge

To learn more about winter road maintenance and operations, visit bracebridge.ca/winteroperations.

To learn more about preparing a 72-hour emergency kit, visit bracebridge.ca/emergencypreparedness.