Gravenhurst Man Charged After Multiple Thefts From Stores

Bracebridge OPP has charged a local man with multiple theft related charges involving local stores.

Between the months of June 2023 and November 2023, Bracebridge OPP officers have responded to 99 separate incidents of theft and shoplifting from the Gravenhurst area. Many of those victims were frustrated store and business owners who face increasing vulnerability in these situations.

On November 7, 2023, as a result of an investigation into several of the incidents, Bracebridge OPP officers located and arrested 44-year-old Raymond Shaw of Gravenhurst and he stands charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000 X 9

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation 5

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on November 8, 2023 to answer to his charges.