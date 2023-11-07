Freezing Rain Possible Wednesday Evening Across The Region

Special weather statement issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Freezing rain is possible Wednesday evening.

Hazard:

Ice build-up on some surfaces.

Timing:

Wednesday evening.

Discussion:

An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets, rain and freezing rain to the area. Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before transitioning to freezing rain. Freezing rain is expected to transition to rain overnight.

Ice build-up is expected to be variable as the ground is still relatively warm, limiting ice build-up. The most hours of freezing rain are expected over areas of higher terrain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.