100-Day Countdown To The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games

The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games 100-day countdown was officially launched today at a special gathering held at the Rotary Place West Orillia Sports Complex. The City of Orillia will host the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, which are taking place Feb. 6 to 8, 2024, in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and the Ontario Senior Games Association.

The 100-day countdown celebration provided an opportunity for volunteers, municipal partners, and special guests to meet the Games Organizing Committee and celebrate the upcoming Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

“The 55+ Winter Games is an excellent opportunity for the City of Orillia to strengthen its local economy, showcase its rich heritage, and welcome 55+ athletes from across the province,” said Jill Dunlop, Member of Provincial Parliament. “With 100 days out for city preparations and athlete training, there is already a buzz within our incredibly active senior community getting ready for the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills during this prestigious event.”

The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games is anticipated to bring 1,000 participants aged 55 years and older to Orillia and Lake Country to compete in a variety of events, including hockey, curling and skiing. The full lineup of sports being hosted is available at orillia2024.ca.

“Our government is proud to support the Ontario 55+ Winter Games, and we applaud all participants, organizers, volunteers and supporters for their commitment to life-long active living,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “Congratulations to Orillia for hosting this event. The Games will bring in visitors from near and far, allowing you to showcase all that your region has to offer while supporting local businesses, restaurants, retailers, and hospitality services.”

The Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games will be the third time the City of Orillia serves as host to the Games Ontario multisport hosting program, having previously executed the 2018 and 2020 Ontario Winter Games successfully.

“The 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games presents an incredible opportunity for volunteers to get involved in our community,” said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac. “Orillia has a proven track record of volunteerism, and I encourage all those who volunteered in 2018 and 2020 to bring their valuable and appreciated experience to the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games and ask their friends and family to do the same. Together we can showcase Orillia as a premier sport tourism destination.”

The Games Organizing Committee is continuing to plan the next steps over the final 100 days, including seeking corporate partnerships through its sponsorship program and initiating a robust volunteer recruitment campaign. Any business wishing to partner with the Games, or individual interested in volunteering, can find more information at orillia2024.ca.

“It is such an honour and privilege to be here in Orillia for the 100 day out kick off of Ontario’s 55+ Winter Games. These games are a fantastic way for older adults to be able to go out and enjoy their favourite activities at a competitive level,” said Daisy Wai, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Our government will continue to show its support for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games and we applaud the City of Orillia, all volunteers, organizers and participants for answering the call to ensure that everyone in Ontario is able to stay fit, healthy and socially connected.”