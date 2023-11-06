Muskoka Men Of Song Annual Christmas Concert Dec. 8 In Gravenhurst

THE MUSKOKA MEN OF SONG, in their 39th year of presenting beautiful music to Muskoka, return with their annual special of inspirational Christmas Music on December 8, 2023 at the Opera House in Gravenhurst.

The ‘Let There Be Peace’ concert of musical harmony will also feature selections by The FOGG, the Muskoka Men Folk, soloist Jenn Dennis and our Sean Kelly Bursary Students.

All proceeds of The Muskoka Men of Song concerts support the Sean Kelly Bursary program that financially assists Muskoka students in their musical studies. Since its inception, this program has provided over $68,000.00 for this purpose.

Admission is set at $25.00 for adults and $12.00 for children age 12 and under. Tickets are available online and in Bracebridge at “Tiggs For Him and Her” and “Worth Repeating” and in Gravenhurst at “Blooming Muskoka” and at the door on the day of the concert in the “Opera House”.

For more information or to buy tickets visit the website