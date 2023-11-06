OPP Seeking Public Assistance With Midland Parking Meter Mischiefs

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking the assistance of the public in their investigation into a series of mischiefs between the dates of November 1-6, 2023 to three electronic parking meters in the downtown area of Midland.

The damaged parking meters had their bottom metal service doors forcibly opened exposing the interior of the machine.

Investigators are asking area residents and businesses to check their video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity during these dates and times.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.