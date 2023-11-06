Two Structure Fires Keep Muskoka Lakes Fire Crews Busy

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was busy at the end of the weekend, attending two structure fires that kept them fighting flames into the early hours of Monday morning.

Crews received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire in an attic at Camp Frenda on Morinus Road in Port Carling. When crews arrived, they found smoke inside the building and were able to put out the fire quickly. There were no injuries, according to authorities, and damage is estimated at around $5,000.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, crews were called to a significant cottage fire on Ed Briese Road near Old Parry Sound Road. Upon arrival, crews found the cottage fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. About 25 firefighters from four stations were on scene for several hours battling the blaze.

There was no one home at the time, so there were no injuries reported and damage is estimated at around $1.8M. The cause remains under investigation.