Tim Hortons Announces First-Ever National Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign

From Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, Tim Hortons is kicking off the holiday season with smiles and kindness with its first ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, where 100 per cent of proceeds are donated to local charities and community groups across Canada, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“For over 25 years, our guests have enjoyed rallying with us during every Smile Cookie campaign to raise important funds for charities and community groups close to home,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

“We decided there’s no better time than the holiday season to continue this tradition in a new way and we’re excited that Holiday Smile Cookies will also support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which since 1974 has supported over 315,000 youth at its seven Tims Camps. We know our guests across Canada will be thrilled to help us support the spirit of kindness this holiday season.”

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious, white chocolate chip sugar cookie that’s infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile. Tims Holiday Smile Cookies are a great treat to share with family members, friends and colleagues who can join in on giving back to their communities, one cookie a time.

Visit www.timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie-biscuit-sourire-des-fetes for more information on the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.