Muskoka 100 People Who Care Seeks Nominations For Upcoming Meeting

Muskoka 100 People Who Care is seeking nominations for the three presenting charities at their upcoming meeting.

The nomination window is open until Aug. 1. Twice a year, the group gives local charities a chance to win fundraising. Muskoka 100 People Who Care was built on the idea of 100+ people coming together to impact a charity through donations and promoting local awareness. Their next meeting is happening on Aug. 25 at the Windermere Golf and Country Club. The event will include a social hour and dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Organizers ask attendees to support the venue before the meeting and bring $100 for their donation.

“We encourage contributors to nominate a charity they are familiar with or have heard of, as well as charities that may be overlooked within our community,” said Aly Brown, one of the four organizers behind the group. “Our only request is that the charity can deliver a tax receipt to the donor for their donation amount.”

All are welcome, and participants will receive a voting ballot once the envelope with their details and donation is returned to the registration desk. Three charities will present about the work they are doing in the community. After the presentation is complete, the group will vote, and the chosen charity will be announced.

“There are so many needs in our local community, and I fear most of us just do not understand them fully,” Brown said. “So to come together, enjoy an evening with friends and/or family and learn through being educated by these charity organizers is our goal!”

Please follow this link to nominate and register for the event, or email muskoka100pwc@gmail.com.