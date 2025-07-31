OPP Looking For Suspect After Hit-And-Run Collision In Muskoka Lakes

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from members of the public in a fail to remain collision investigation that occurred in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 24, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to several complaints from motorists travelling on Muskoka Road 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township about the concerning driving behaviour of another motorist. The vehicles were travelling west on Muskoka Road 118; the suspect vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing damage, and fled the area. Witnesses were helpful and provided police with ongoing information about the whereabouts of the suspect, who abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot near Leonard Lake Road 1.

The OPP K9 Unit along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended the area and conducted a search, however the suspect was not located.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2016 Dodge Ram bearing Ontario licence plate number AY91592 and the driver was described as a white male, approximately 30 years-old, with blond hair and a reddish beard. He was wearing a blue tank top, blue shorts and a baseball hat.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for assistance, anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.