Embrace Summer: Celebrating Sunny Days And Drinks With Cottage County Cocktails

Raise a Glass at the Lake: Why Your Next Cottage Weekend Needs a Bartending Event

Nothing says “Cottage Weekend” like good friends, better views, and a professionally shaken cocktail in hand.

Our mobile bartending events are designed for cottagers who want to sip in style without lifting a shaker.

This summer, we’re bringing the bar to the dock—literally.

Whether you’re hosting a family reunion, birthday bash, or just celebrating that it’s Saturday, we’ll mix, muddle, and pour so you don’t have to.

Why book a bartending event at the cottage?

You focus on the fun—we’ll handle the drinks.

Love a good Santorini Sunset?Prefer something local? We’ll tailor the mix to your taste.

• Professional service with a splash of charm.

Our bartenders are equal parts skilled and entertaining. Your guests will talk about it until next summer.

So go ahead—light the fire, cue the playlist, and let us serve up lakeside luxury in a glass.