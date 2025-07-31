Gravenhurst Resident Faces Several Charges After Hit-And-Run

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after investigating a collision involving a bicycle.

On July 25, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports from members of the public about a collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle that occurred on Pinedale Road in Gravenhurst. Callers reported that a vehicle approached the cyclist from the rear and made contact with a tire, causing the rider to be ejected. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police have arrested and charged 45-year-old Christopher Lamorie, of Gravenhurst, with Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop after Accident. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 26, 2025 to answer to his charges.