South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Announces Transformational Donation To Improve Patient Care

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is proud to announce a one million dollar donation from Bob Jacob, who was inspired to help create a future of better health care for all.

A cottager turned full time resident, Bob is inspired by the idea that we can be “KINDER,

BRAVER, TOGETHER” a call to action referencing a quote from artist and philanthropist

Lady Gaga. “Investing in your community is an act of kindness,” says Bob, “I want to help

ensure that our community has the technology and support it needs for better, faster

answers when health is on the line.”

The transformational gift will support the improvement of care and access to care. Bob

hopes it will contribute to better testing, improved diagnostic capabilities and better access

to specialists.

“This extraordinary gift is not only an investment in equipment, it’s an investment in hope

and health for our region,” said Leah Walker, Executive Director of the South Muskoka

Hospital Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for Bob’s vision and compassion.”

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation continues to work with community members,

donors, and health care professionals to ensure that the South Muskoka Hospital remains a

place where timely care, expert knowledge and cutting edge technology come together to

serve everyone who walks through its doors.