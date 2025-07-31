Get Road Trip Ready This Summer: Smart Tips For A Smooth Ride

By Russell Shepherd, Technical Communications Manager, Michelin North America Inc.

Summer road trip season is in full swing, and with more Canadians planning local getaways this year, highways, cottage routes and scenic backroads are bound to be busier. Recent data from Statistics Canada shows that Canadians are opting for more domestic travel in 2025, with road trips to the U.S. seeing nearly a 40 per cent year-over-year decline compared to May 2024. That means more Canadians exploring what the country has to offer, but it also means there’ll be more vehicles on the roads this summer.

While most drivers focus on where they’re going, it’s how they’re getting there that makes the biggest difference when it comes to comfort, safety and fuel savings. So, as more Canadians hit the road to explore closer to home, it’s worth making sure your vehicle – and your travel habits – are ready for the journey ahead. Here are a few smart tips to keep in mind and get you road-trip ready.

Check Your Tire Pressure Before You Hit the Road

Before you pack up the car, it’s important to check your tires. Under-inflated tires are one of the most significant causes of excess fuel use since they have a higher rolling resistance, meaning it takes more effort for the engine to move the vehicle. At the same time, over-inflated tires can also cause uneven wear on tires, meaning they won’t last as long or perform the way they’re supposed to.

Proper tire inflation leads to significant fuel savings and range for EVs, so it’s important to get your tire pressure right. Be sure to check your vehicle manufacturer’s recommended tire pressures to ensure a safe and efficient ride.

Adopt Driving Habits to Make Every KM Count

There are plenty of tips to help lower rolling resistance, reduce the strain on your engine, and increase gas mileage or EV range, all with the goal of saving you money. Research from Michelin shows that simple habits like easing into acceleration, keeping a steady speed, anticipating traffic flow, and coasting to slow down can all play a role in saving you money in the long run.

Packing smart also helps: reduce drag by removing rooftop carriers when not in use and avoid carrying excess weight. Often, a lightly packed vehicle handles better and can take you further on a single tank or charge.

Choose the Right Tires for the Journey

Your tires are the only part of your vehicle that touches the road, and their condition makes a difference, especially when travelling long distances or over changing terrain. Whether you’re headed to a lakeside cottage or exploring the backroads of Northern Ontario, having the right tires matter.

Tires designed for Canadian summer conditions offer better grip, smoother rides, and improved fuel efficiency in warmer weather. Michelin’s lineup of summer and all-season tires are built to perform across the country’s diverse landscapes, from wet highways to dusty cottage roads, offering peace of mind for the journey ahead.

So, whether you’re escaping to the cottage, exploring a national park, or visiting family across the province, a little prep goes a long way. With the right tire care, smart driving habits, and a quick vehicle check, you can make your road trip not just more enjoyable, but safer, cheaper, and worry-free.