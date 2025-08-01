Habitat For Humanity Ontario Gateway North Breaks Ground On Six Affordable Homes In Gravenhurst

Focused on affordable rental homes, Generation Homes represents a trailblazing shift from the organization’s traditional homeownership model, while sustaining the Habitat mission of creating affordable home ownership opportunities. Targeted for completion by year’s end, the project will deliver affordable, sustainable homes built to net-zero-ready standards with universal design and age-friendly accessibility features. Both environmentally responsible and aesthetically suited to their surroundings, the homes will offer attractive, low-profile design and efficient, livable spaces that respect the comfort and dignity of every resident. At 360 square feet, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom units are suitable for a single adult or an adult couple.

In collaboration with the District Municipality of Muskoka and construction partners Champoux Homes, Stratton Homes Huntsville, and with generous support from local agencies and community donors, the vision of affordable housing is becoming a reality for area residents.

“Generation Homes represents the next chapter in Habitat’s mission. It’s an important expansion of services designed to sustain and support our mission of creating affordable homeownership and equity- building opportunities,” says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. “It’s powered by strong partnerships and built on shared goals and vision, and commitment to community. Affordable housing isn’t just about shelter; it’s a foundation for better health, education, employment, and civic engagement. When we build homes, we build better futures. Better futures start with a home.”

Project partners, United Way Simcoe Muskoka CEPO, Brian Shelley, and community leaders joined the Habitat team in support of the Generation Homes build. In attendance were District Deputy Chair and Lake of Bays mayor, Terry Glover, Town of Gravenhurst mayor, Heidi Lorenz, MPP for Parry Sound- Muskoka and Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Graydon Smith, and MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, Scott Aitchison.

Scott Aitchison, was enthusiastic about the project. “We need so many more homes. In Gravenhurst, in Muskoka, and all of Canada. It’s exciting to be a part of this. I’m a huge fan of Habitat for Humanity, especially Habitat Gateway North. It’s an amazing organization. It’s not just a ‘one-trick pony’. They’re prepared to do what they’ve got to do to meet the needs of their community. Six homes is a great start. I’m very excited about this progress, and even more excited about what’s next.”

Graydon Smith echoed Aitchison’s support. “In my role as Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, there have been lots of conversations about what we can do differently. If we continue to do everything the same way, we’re going to get the same result. But I think the amazing thing here locally, across this municipality, and in Ontario, is that everybody is talking about new ways, new ideas, new partnerships, and new ways to work together. Every time Kim (Woodcock) has come into the office for a conversation about what Habitat Gateway North is doing, it’s always very exciting. There used to be an old commercial for Oldsmobile: It’s not your father’s Oldsmobile. Well, this is not your father’s Habitat. [The organization] is really moving to new and exciting places, and ultimately, what it means is roofs over the heads of people who need them. I’m so grateful for this work and can’t wait to continue working together.”