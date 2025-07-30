Huntsville’s Physician Incentive Program Brings More New Doctors To The Community

The Town is pleased to share that four more family physicians have signed the physician incentive agreement since the last update provided in October 2024. This brings the total confirmed program number of physicians to six (6) since launching the program in June 2024.

With only four spots remaining, and several strong leads, Council has directed staff to investigate options for next steps of healthcare attraction and retention efforts in Huntsville. This will include both short-term and long-term solutions. Staff will continue to work closely with area healthcare partners, including the Muskoka Almaguin Ontario Health Team (MAOHT) and the Algonquin Family Health Team (AFHT), in developing options for Council’s consideration.

In addition to the Town’ financial contribution, the Huntsville community has come together through businesses, organizations, groups and individual residents to offer additional incentives including financial contributions, in-kind support and donations. The Town thanks those in our community who have so generously contributed and supported this initiative.

Important to Note for Residents: This announcement is very exciting news; however, please DO NOT call/contact the AFHT or physician offices directly to inquire about the new physicians and/or waitlist status as they get settled in the community. There is a process in place for managing the waitlist. Residents that are an unattached patient (meaning they do not have a primary care provider) and are within the Huntsville catchment area (Huntsville, Port Sydney, Utterson) can register on the Huntsville Primary Care Practitioner Waitlist at algonquinfht.ca/need-a-doctor. Please only register once as multiple entries are not accepted.

To learn more about the Physician Incentive program and help spread the word with your family and friends, please visit Huntsville.ca/DoctorsWanted.