Moonlight Madness Returns To Downtown Bracebridge This Friday

Downtown Bracebridge will come alive this Friday, August 1st, as the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) presents its much-anticipated annual street festival, Moonlight Madness. Formerly known as Midnight Madness, this event has been hosted by the Bracebridge BIA for over 45 years and has become a cherished summer tradition in Muskoka, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to the heart of the town for an evening of shopping, live entertainment, and family fun. New this year, the event will run from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm, offering a full night of festivities while wrapping up an hour earlier than in previous years.

“This event has been happening in Bracebridge for 45 years and continues to be the biggest shopping night of the year in Muskoka,” says Tracy Larkman, BIA Administrative Coordinator. “We’re excited to bring everyone together again for a night that truly showcases the best of our downtown.”

Live music is always a highlight of Moonlight Madness, and this year’s lineup promises something for everyone. Thanks to support from the Bracebridge 150 Grant, two stages will feature a wide range of local talent. On the main stage, the Hop Heads kick things off at 7:00 pm, followed by Mighty Lopez at 8:30 pm and Carter Pharaoh Superstars closing the night at 10:00 pm. Over in Memorial Park, music starts at 6:00 pm with Liam Kearney, followed by Stan Simon, Ayden & Becky, and Dan Purcell throughout the evening.

In addition to live music, visitors can expect vibrant street performances and family-friendly entertainment. Manitoba Street will host fire and Magic shows every hourly from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, featuring the always popular Bella Magic and Hoop You. Memorial Park will be full of energy from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm with Cottage Games for families to enjoy. Plus, there will be live demonstrations from Aerial Ascension Artists, the Neema Children Project, and Big Country Muskoka Kickboxing along Manitoba Street.

Lindsay Alexander, BIA President, notes that the event is a perfect way to kick off the Civic Holiday weekend. “Moonlight Madness has become known for its incredible shopping deals and fun, festive atmosphere. Whether you’re here for the music, the shopping, or just to take in the sights and sounds of the evening, there’s something for everyone.”

The event is proudly supported by Long & McQuade, Cottage Classic Docks, and Cooper Rental, whose contributions have helped bring this year’s celebration to life.

To allow for setup, Manitoba Street will be closed to traffic at 3:00 pm from Taylor Road to Ontario Street and will reopen at 1:00 am. Parking will be available in nearby municipal lots. For more information, visit www.downtownbracebridge.com or call 705-646-5590.