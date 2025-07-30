We’re thrilled to share that the CNIB Lake Joe Silent Auction is NOW officially open for bidding!
Win amazing prizes—ranging from scenic Muskoka flights and an unforgettable Oasis Concert Package with dinner at Animal, to golf twosomes, luxury getaways, sports tickets, autographed music collectibles, and so much more—all while making a difference for a great cause.
Every dollar raised from the auction goes directly to CNIB Lake Joe, a one-of-a-kind, fully accessible camp that helps children, youth, and individuals with sight loss build confidence, independence, and lifelong memories.
Your bid isn’t just a treat for you—it’s a gift of joy and independence for someone with sight loss to experience summer camp.