Awesome Huntsville Local Wins $100,000

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Gary Dam of Huntsville. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 11, 2025 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000!

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

