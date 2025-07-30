Don’t Forget Fido: OSPCA Shares Long Weekend Safety Tips To Keep Animals Safe

As the long weekend approaches, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is reminding pet parents to plan ahead and keep animals safe – whether you’re heading to the cottage, hosting a backyard barbecue, or hitting the road.

Hot temperatures and busy holiday activities can be overwhelming, or even dangerous, for our furry friends. As part of its annual No Hot Pets campaign, the Ontario SPCA is urging everyone to take precautions and visit nohotpets.ca to pledge to keep animals safe in hot weather.

“Long weekends are a time to unwind, but we can’t forget about the needs of our animals,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “With a bit of planning, you can help your furry companions stay safe, cool and comfortable all weekend long.”

The Ontario SPCA shares its top tips for keeping pets safe this long weekend:

Traveling – Never leave animals unattended in a vehicle, even for a quick stop. Cars can become dangerously hot in minutes, even if they are parked in the shade with the windows down. Plan pet-friendly stops if you must bring your animal, or leave them at home where they are safe and comfortable. Pet-friendly businesses can download a sign welcoming pets at nohotpets.ca

Camping – Keep your furry friends leashed at your campsite. Provide constant access to water and shade, and never leave your animal alone in a tent, camper, or vehicle.

Boating – Fit your animal with a lifejacket and ensure they stay hydrated and cool. Watch for signs of overheating, like excessive panting or drooling. If your boat doesn’t have a top or cabin where an animal can seek shade, leave them at home.

Backyard barbecues – Keep animals away from the grill and human food, especially foods that are toxic to animals, like onions, grapes, and alcohol. Set up a shady, quiet space for them to retreat from noise and crowds.

Cottage time – Ensure your furry family members have up-to-date ID tags or a microchip in case they wander off. Keep an eye on them around the water, and provide a cool, shaded area where they can relax.

Take the No Hot Pets pledge today at nohotpets.ca for a chance to win a YETI summer prize pack! You’ll also get access to hot weather safety resources, a downloadable toolkit, and tips to help spread the message in your community.

If you see an animal in distress, take action. Call the government’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL or your local police. In an emergency, call 911.

Let’s make this long weekend safe and enjoyable for everyone – including our furry family members.