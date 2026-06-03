Judy Humphries Named Senior Of The Year In Gravenhurst

Gravenhurst resident Judy Humphries has received the Ontario Senior of the Year Award.

Mayor Heidi Lorenz made the announcement at the Gravenhurst Opera House earlier today during the 42nd annual Mayor’s Tea.

Humphries received the award in recognition of her contributions to the Gravenhurst Municipal Heritage Committee and the Gravenhurst Archives.

Humphries has been chair of the Gravenhurst Archives since 2015. She has served on the Gravenhurst Municipal Heritage Committee since 2011.

“It’s a real honour to congratulate Judy on receiving this tremendous recognition,” Mayor Lorenz said. “On behalf of everyone on our council, as well as our town staff and the entire community of Gravenhurst, I want to thank Judy for her service.”

Each year, local municipalities nominate an individual for the Ontario Senior of the Year Award.

Recipients are people who have enriched the social, cultural, or civic life of a community.

The Town of Gravenhurst chooses its nominee based on recommendations from the public. The town puts out a call for nominees on its website and social media channels.

In April of this year, after reviewing submissions, council settled on Humphries.

Past award recipients