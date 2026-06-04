New Bus Service Supports Affordable Visitor Access To Muskoka

Explorers’ Edge Welcomes FlixBus to Muskoka and Ontario’s Great Canadian
Wilderness
New service supports affordable visitor access, international travel connections,
and outdoor tourism package development
Explorers’ Edge is pleased to welcome expanded
service with FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, to Muskoka
and the wider Great Canadian Wilderness region. The seasonal routes create new
ground transportation connections between Toronto Union Station, Toronto Pearson
International Airport, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, South River and North Bay,
while also adding Parry Sound Municipal Airport to the existing Sudbury route.
The service launches at an important time for Ontario’s tourism economy. With travellers
increasingly seeking convenient, budget-friendly long-distance transportation options,
FlixBus offers a more affordable, accessible way for visitors to reach rural Ontario
without the expense or complexity of driving.
The schedule is also conducive to real trip planning, allowing travellers to consider day
trips, overnight stays, hotel check-ins, outdoor experiences and regional itineraries that
align with how visitors actually make travel decisions.
The partnership with FlixBus also supports the organization’s emerging Regenerative
Travel Agency model, focused on developing bookable visitor experiences that connect
transportation, accommodations, attractions, outdoor adventure, culture and local
spending.
The opportunity is especially significant for domestic and international travellers arriving
through Toronto and Pearson Airport. Explorers’ Edge will work with regional partners to
develop packages and itineraries that move visitors directly from the bus route into
outdoor experiences, accommodations, downtowns, attractions and communities across
the region.
“Transportation is one of the missing pieces in rural destination development,” said
James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “At a time when affordability matters more
than ever, FlixBus gives us a platform to connect the economics of travel with real,
bookable tourism products. Just as important, the schedule allows visitors to arrive,
check in, explore and build a meaningful itinerary. International travellers already
understand this transportation model. Our job now is to connect the bus directly to the
outdoor experiences, accommodations and communities that make this region so
compelling. We are proud to work with FlixBus, a transportation company whose values
around accessibility, affordability, inclusion, innovation and more sustainable travel align
strongly with our organization.”
The North Bay route includes stops at Fairfield Inn & Suites Gravenhurst, Tru by
Hilton Bracebridge, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Huntsville, Crystal Cave in
South River, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites North Bay by IHG, coordinated in
partnership with Tourism North Bay.
“As demand for affordable travel continues to grow, we’re focused on expanding service
to destinations travelers are actively looking to visit,” said Karina Frayter, head of
communications at Flix North America. “Our partnership with Explorers’ Edge helps
make it easier for visitors to experience Muskoka, Parry Sound, and Northern Ontario
while supporting the communities and tourism businesses that make the region such an
important part of Ontario’s visitor economy.”
“Improved transportation access is critical if we want more visitors to experience the
region in a way that is practical, welcoming and connected,” said Brent Ellerson,
Marketing Manager at Algonquin Outfitters and Vice Chair of Explorers’ Edge. “For
a traveller arriving without a vehicle, or for someone looking for a more affordable way
to explore Ontario, the ability to connect bus service with outdoor experiences,
accommodations and local businesses can make the difference between interest and
action.”
The announcement also aligns with broader provincial tourism priorities. The Tourism
Industry Association of Ontario’s Forward Motion: A Strategic Playbook for Ontario’s
Tourism Industry identifies expanded transportation infrastructure as a key component
of building a more competitive and connected visitor economy.
“Forward Motion makes it clear that transportation is not separate from tourism growth
— it is one of the conditions that enables it,” said Andrew Siegwart, President and
CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. “When regions connect
transportation infrastructure with product development, visitor dispersal, workforce
access and local business participation, they are helping bring Ontario’s tourism
strategy to life.”
Explorers’ Edge will continue working with FlixBus, Tourism North Bay, Destination
Marketing Organizations, accommodation partners, municipal partners, Chambers of
Commerce, BIAs, attractions, outfitters and tourism operators to build awareness of the
service and develop packages connected to the route.