New Bus Service Supports Affordable Visitor Access To Muskoka

Explorers’ Edge Welcomes FlixBus to Muskoka and Ontario’s Great Canadian

Wilderness

New service supports affordable visitor access, international travel connections,

and outdoor tourism package development

Explorers’ Edge is pleased to welcome expanded

service with FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, to Muskoka

and the wider Great Canadian Wilderness region. The seasonal routes create new

ground transportation connections between Toronto Union Station, Toronto Pearson

International Airport, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, South River and North Bay,

while also adding Parry Sound Municipal Airport to the existing Sudbury route.

The service launches at an important time for Ontario’s tourism economy. With travellers

increasingly seeking convenient, budget-friendly long-distance transportation options,

FlixBus offers a more affordable, accessible way for visitors to reach rural Ontario

without the expense or complexity of driving.

The schedule is also conducive to real trip planning, allowing travellers to consider day

trips, overnight stays, hotel check-ins, outdoor experiences and regional itineraries that

align with how visitors actually make travel decisions.

The partnership with FlixBus also supports the organization’s emerging Regenerative

Travel Agency model, focused on developing bookable visitor experiences that connect

transportation, accommodations, attractions, outdoor adventure, culture and local

spending.

The opportunity is especially significant for domestic and international travellers arriving

through Toronto and Pearson Airport. Explorers’ Edge will work with regional partners to

develop packages and itineraries that move visitors directly from the bus route into

outdoor experiences, accommodations, downtowns, attractions and communities across

the region.

“Transportation is one of the missing pieces in rural destination development,” said

James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “At a time when affordability matters more

than ever, FlixBus gives us a platform to connect the economics of travel with real,

bookable tourism products. Just as important, the schedule allows visitors to arrive,

check in, explore and build a meaningful itinerary. International travellers already

understand this transportation model. Our job now is to connect the bus directly to the

outdoor experiences, accommodations and communities that make this region so

compelling. We are proud to work with FlixBus, a transportation company whose values

around accessibility, affordability, inclusion, innovation and more sustainable travel align

strongly with our organization.”

The North Bay route includes stops at Fairfield Inn & Suites Gravenhurst, Tru by

Hilton Bracebridge, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Huntsville, Crystal Cave in

South River, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites North Bay by IHG, coordinated in

partnership with Tourism North Bay.

“As demand for affordable travel continues to grow, we’re focused on expanding service

to destinations travelers are actively looking to visit,” said Karina Frayter, head of

communications at Flix North America. “Our partnership with Explorers’ Edge helps

make it easier for visitors to experience Muskoka, Parry Sound, and Northern Ontario

while supporting the communities and tourism businesses that make the region such an

important part of Ontario’s visitor economy.”

“Improved transportation access is critical if we want more visitors to experience the

region in a way that is practical, welcoming and connected,” said Brent Ellerson,

Marketing Manager at Algonquin Outfitters and Vice Chair of Explorers’ Edge. “For

a traveller arriving without a vehicle, or for someone looking for a more affordable way

to explore Ontario, the ability to connect bus service with outdoor experiences,

accommodations and local businesses can make the difference between interest and

action.”

The announcement also aligns with broader provincial tourism priorities. The Tourism

Industry Association of Ontario’s Forward Motion: A Strategic Playbook for Ontario’s

Tourism Industry identifies expanded transportation infrastructure as a key component

of building a more competitive and connected visitor economy.

“Forward Motion makes it clear that transportation is not separate from tourism growth

— it is one of the conditions that enables it,” said Andrew Siegwart, President and

CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. “When regions connect

transportation infrastructure with product development, visitor dispersal, workforce

access and local business participation, they are helping bring Ontario’s tourism

strategy to life.”

Explorers’ Edge will continue working with FlixBus, Tourism North Bay, Destination

Marketing Organizations, accommodation partners, municipal partners, Chambers of

Commerce, BIAs, attractions, outfitters and tourism operators to build awareness of the

service and develop packages connected to the route.