Dunchurch Resident Wins Lottery For The Third Time

Nigel A. of Dunchurch is $50,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT CASH IN MULTI-WIN.

Nigel, a retired schoolteacher, is no stranger to winning big. The 63-year-old said he has won other times — once in 2014 and again in 2019 — making this his third major win!

He said he discovered his win while playing his ticket at his favourite store. “I had my ticket validated and pumped my fist in the air!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

When asked what it’s like to win the lottery for a third time, Nigel said, “It feels surreal. I’m living my dream.”

With his windfall, he plans to vacation in Honduras and purchase an ATV.

INSTANT CASH IN MULTI-WIN is available for $50 a play and the top prize is $50,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.18. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at McKellar General Store on Centre Road in McKellar.