OPP Looking For Witnesses After Serious Boating Accident On Skeleton Lake

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking witnesses in relation to a boating collision involving a swimmer on Skeleton Lake in Township of Muskoka Lakes.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, just before 5:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, responded to reports that a boat had collided with a swimmer on Skeleton Lake near Skeleton Lake Road 5. A 22-year-old male from Georgina was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person has been charged.

Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone with information, including surveillance or any video footage, that could assist the investigation.

The Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.