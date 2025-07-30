Two Suspects To Identify In Connection To A Stolen Vehicle In Algonquin Highlands

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for information that may assist in identifying persons in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation.

On July 14th, 2025, at approximately 4:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision that occurred on North Shore Road in Algonquin Highlands Township. Officers attended the scene of a single motor vehicle collision where a white Hyundai Elantra had struck several trees and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. Officers learned that three suspects had fled from the vehicle after the collision. Suspects were not located at the scene and remain outstanding at this time.

Any drivers or witnesses that were in the area around that time with dashcams or security cameras are being asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/E250932329

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that might assist with this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com .

The investigation is on-going at this time.