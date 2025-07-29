Charlie Ross To Compete For Canada at The 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships In Calgary

Water Ski Canada is thrilled to announce that Charlie Ross, from Winter Garden, FL, who spends his summers skiing in Minette, ON, will represent Team Canada at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships. The event will take place from July 31 to August 3, 2025, at the Predator Bay Water Ski Club at Lakes of Kastynstone in Calgary, Alberta.

Charlie, who has been competing for 10 years, will participate in Slalom. He is the reigning U21 World Champion and will be a strong competitor in the Slalom event at the upcoming championships. He is the U21 World Record Holder and Canadian Record Holder, with a long list of impressive achievements:

2023 Under 21 World Champion

Youngest to ever run 41 off

2025 Moomba Masters Champion

2025 Monaco Pro Champion

2x Jr. Masters Champion

IWWF U17 World Record Holder

IWWF U21 World Record Holder

Current #1 in Under 21 Men’s Slalom and #2 in Open Men’s Slalom

Canadian National Record holder and the only Canadian to ever run 41 off

Charlie’s favourite water ski memory is winning the 2025 Moomba Masters in Melbourne, Australia, calling it “a special place to have a first pro win.”

Charlie’s goals include setting the Open World Record, winning Masters, securing another Under 21 Worlds title, winning the World Championships, and, potentially, earning an Olympic Gold Medal – if water skiing makes it into the Olympics.

Charlie comes from a long line of family skiers, including Drew Ross, Doug Ross, Clay Neill, Eddie Neill, and sister, Neilly Ross, all of whom have influenced his journey in the sport.

Currently a student at Rollins College, Charlie is pursuing a double major in economics and math, a combination he believes allows him to balance academics and skiing effectively.

At the 2025 U21 Worlds, Charlie is looking forward to reconnecting with friends from around the world. Charlie is part of the 6-person team representing Canada at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships, competing for the Overall Team Title. A total of 12 Canadians will compete at the event, with each athlete bringing their best to the competition.

Thank You to Sponsors and Supporters:

Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada would like to extend its sincere thanks to all sponsors and supporters who have made this event possible. Special thanks to the Government of Alberta, Tourism Calgary, Shuswap Ski and Board, Nautique Boats, IWWF, and Masterline for their continued support.