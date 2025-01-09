The Haliburton Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in the Township of Minden Hills.

On January 5, 2025, police received a report that suspect(s) had broken into several vehicles in the area of Highway 35 and Red Umbrella Road in Minden Hills Township. As officers continued to investigate, they learned that numerous more vehicles had been broken into sometime overnight.

Haliburton OPP is asking residents in the area of Highway 35 and Red Umbrella Road to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and report it to police.

Vehicle owners are reminded to always lock your vehicles and close the windows. Unlocked vehicles, and vehicles with valuables visible are the first vehicles targeted. Perpetrators incur more risk of being observed, being identified and getting caught if they are forced to physically break into vehicles.

Members of the Haliburton OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8457 (TIPS) or www.khcrimestoppers.com.