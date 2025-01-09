Real Business Fraud Story And Tips To Prevent It From Happening

The Bancroft Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be sharing some real-life fraud cases in an effort to help local residents protect themselves.

In December 2024 police received a call regarding a fraud in the Town of Bancroft. A fraudster called the employee of a local business, pretending to be working on behalf the business owner. The individual had enough details to be convincing.

The fraudster had the employee take a large amount of cash, drive to Peterborough and deposit the cash into a bitcoin machine using digital QR codes sent to the victim.

The OPP and other police services have seen several other instances with a similar scheme. It can be difficult to trace and often the culprits are in another country

Although this story involves a business, police have also had similar stories with private citizens. Here are some tips of how to prevent this from happening to you: