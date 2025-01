The two outdoor ice surfaces at Muskoka Wharf Sports Field, 1111 Bay St., are now open for the season.

There is no cost to use the ice surfaces.

The town asks that skaters show respect for each other when using the rinks. Please keep in mind that skating abilities can vary.

The rinks will remain open subject to appropriate cold weather conditions.

Please watch the Town’s website and social media channels for any updates regarding operations.