Tall Pines Music And Arts Festival In Gravenhurst Unveils Daily Main Stage Line-Up

Single Day Tickets Now Available Along With Weekend Passes – Visit TallPinesFestival.Com To Secure Yours Today

Today, the award-winning Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival unveils the daily main stage line-up for 2025, returning for its fourth annual celebration of music, art, and community at Gravenhurst’s Gull Lake Park in picturesque Muskoka. On Friday, July 18, Matthew Good and His Band will take the stage, joined by The Strumbellas, The Pursuit of Happiness, Buck Twenty, and Loviet. Moist will headline Saturday, July 19, closing out the festival with Sloan, Choclair, Ché Aimee Dorval, Natasha Fisher, and Alex Kaye Black rounding out the day’s performances.

Named “Tourism Event of the Year” at the 2024 Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence, presented by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO), the 2025 Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival promises two unforgettable days filled with incredible performances and immersive experiences. Tickets for the 2025 festival are available at www.TallPinesFestival.com, with a new tiered pricing system introduced this year. Single Day Tickets, along with two-day General Admission and VIP Dock Passes are available for purchase, and children 12 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult. This year, Tall Pines introduces a special Youth Pass for teens 13-18, with both single day and weekend options available. For those travelling from out of town, ticket and accommodation packages are available through Muskoka Bay Resort, Deerhurst Resort, Taboo Muskoka, and Bala Bay Inn, and camping packages are offered once again through Camping in Muskoka.

“We are so excited to have so many iconic, and emerging, Canadian artists join us amongst the Tall Pines of Gull Lake Park in July,” shares Kevin Goodman, Executive Producer, Tall Pines. “The support from everyone across the Muskoka region, and more widely the province, has been incredible across our four years, and we are really looking forward to another great festival weekend.”

Set in the heart of Muskoka, the festival goes beyond the music, offering a carefully curated array of experiences that reflect the region’s rich culture and natural beauty. Guests can explore the local Crafts Village, art installations, engage with the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre, and relax in the exclusive 19+ VIP area featuring multiple viewing docks. Families are invited to take advantage of the Kids Zone, while food lovers can sample delicious options from local food trucks and multiple bars scattered throughout the site.

Returning for 2025 is the popular Muskoka Local discounted ticket program, available exclusively to full-time residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka. Residents can purchase these limited quantity tickets through select local retailers, including Huntsville’s The Record Shoppe, Bracebridge’s The Artful Barkeep, and Curries Music & Antiques in Gravenhurst.

The Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival is proudly supported by the Town of Gravenhurst, RTO12/Explorers’ Edge, and Discover Muskoka.

