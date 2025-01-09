Premier Doug Ford Okay After Vehicle He Was In Was Hit On Hwy. 401

Charges have been laid following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the City of Pickering.

On January 8, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division were called to a two-vehicle collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 401, approaching Brock Road. One of the vehicles was operated by the OPP Protective Services Section.

Two occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries where they were treated and released. No injuries were reported by occupants of the other vehicle, which included Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old from Oshawa was charged with dangerous driving contrary to the Criminal Code. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa on February 20, 2025.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that has not yet spoken with police are encouraged to contact the OPP Highway Safety Division at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).