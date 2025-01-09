Health Unit Urges Parents Of Students In Grades 4, 5, And 6 To Update Immunization Records

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is urging parents of children in Grades 4, 5 and 6 to provide up-to-date immunization records or submit a medical exemption form or affidavit to the health unit before Feb. 4, 2025, to avoid suspension from school.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), public health units are required to maintain vaccination records for every student attending school and enforce suspension for incomplete vaccine information. Currently, there are 5000 outstanding immunization records for students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 across Simcoe Muskoka. Having up to date records allows the health unit to respond more effectively to prevent and control disease outbreaks in our communities.

Since January 2024, the health unit has been working with families to update student vaccinations and offer “catch-up” opportunities. Immunization clinics have been held at health unit offices across the region and in schools. Families with children whose vaccination records are not up to date received an initial letter from the health unit between January and February 2024, followed by a second letter in June. In addition, several catch-up clinics were organized over the summer to support families.

“There are serious health risks associated with infection from vaccine-preventable diseases, both to students and members of the community,” says Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health at SMDHU. “We recommend that students, and their parents and guardians who haven’t done so, take immediate action to update their vaccination records with the health unit before the Feb. 4 deadline. Having up-to-date immunizations provide students with the best protection and will avoid potential school suspension.”

Families who do not have a healthcare provider can book an immunization appointment at one of the health unit offices in Barrie, Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia. If students have received vaccines through their healthcare provider, they need to report this information to the health unit. This can easily be done online at smdhu.org /ImmsOnline or by calling the health unit at 705-721-7520 ext. 8827.

Children and youth enrolled in school in Ontario must have proof of immunization against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (for those born in 2010 and after) and meningococcal disease, unless there is a valid exemption. Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines are strongly recommended.

For more information about routine and required vaccines given to students and the diseases they prevent, please visit smdhu.org or by calling the health unit at 705-721-7520 ext. 8827.