YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Unveils 2023-2024 Annual Report  

Annual Report Showcases the YMCA’s Commitment to Community, Growth, and a Vision for a Brighter Future.

As the new year begins, the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is reflecting on the accomplishments of the past year. The release of its 2023-2024 Annual Report highlights significant achievements in advancing its mission to build vibrant, connected communities where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

“Our 2023-2024 Annual Report highlights the incredible strides the YMCA has made toward creating a stronger, more connected community,” said Jill Tettmann, President and CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “As we continue to implement our ‘Forward, Together’ Strategic Plan, we remain focused on building meaningful connections, fostering a positive workplace culture, and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. With the support of our dedicated staff, volunteers, board of directors, community partners, and generous donors, we are confident in our ability to help individuals and families reach their full potential.”

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is pleased to share highlights from their 2023-2024 Annual Report, showcasing the impact made in communities this past year:

Raised $3.7 million through fundraising efforts and strategic campaigns.

Welcomed and supported 18,443 newcomers.

Supported 954 youth to develop valuable skills, secure employment, and begin their leadership journeys.

Taught 8,529 individuals to swim at YMCA Health, Fitness, and Aquatic centres.

Provided safe spaces to play, learn, and grow for more than 4,800 children in YMCA licensed Child Care and Before & After School Care programs.

Supported 2,766 people who accessed YMCA Employment and Learning Services.

Provided financial assistance to 1,222 individuals, enabling access to YMCA health, fitness, aquatics, and camp programs.

Dedicated volunteers devoted over 20,365 hours supporting YMCA programs.

The local charity shared the moments that matter and how the YMCA is fulfilling its mission of bringing communities together through experiences that foster skill development, self-confidence, increased health and strength, and opportunities for exploration and growth.

The report also highlights stories from YMCA community members, including Diane, a volunteer at the Midland YMCA who teaches fitness classes for seniors, supporting them to thrive both physically and mentally through community experience. To hear more about Diane’s Y story, please click here.

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka’s commitment to building vibrant and connected communities remains unwavering, and they look forward to the next year and continuing to collaborate with community members and organizations on achieving this, together.

To view the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka’s 2023-2024 Annual Report, please click here.