Drug And Alcohol Charges for Penetanguishene Resident After Fail To Remain Investigation

A Penetanguishene resident faces a slew of driving/drug/alcohol related offences after an early New Years Day fail to remain collision investigation in Midland.

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) while on patrol, was waved down by a male at approximately 1:01 a.m. January 1, 2025, who appeared to have his grey Ford parked as to intentionally block a residential driveway on Hugel Avenue, Midland. Upon speaking with the male it was learned that a black Cadillac parked further into the driveway was involved in a nearby collision with the complainant and the vehicle had fled the scene and entered the driveway.

The officer located the suspect Cadillac and driver in the Hugel Avenue driveway and entered into an impaired driving investigation after conversation. A further investigation at the scene inside the vehicle led to the seizure of open liquor and also a quantity of a white powdery substance believed to be Methamphetamine.

As a result of these investigations, Anthony BROWN 25 years of Penetanguishene has been charged criminally with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

And Further with the following offence contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

And Further with the following Provincial Offences:

Careless driving

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Fail to remain

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the January 16, 2025, and also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and the subject of a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.