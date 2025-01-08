Mischief At A Business That Left A Window Shattered Has Haliburton OPP Investigating

Members of the Haliburton County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a mischief at a local business that left a window shattered.

On December 29, 2024, officers responded to a report of a business window being broken on the main street of Minden. The investigation revealed that a front window had been shattered sometime in the early morning hours by suspects on the store called “Let’s Get Local”. At this time, investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to the identification of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Haliburton County OPP at (705) 286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.