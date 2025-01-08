Ontario Launches New Energy Efficiency Programs To Save You Money

Rebates for home renovations include new windows, doors, insulation, smart thermostats, heat pumps and rooftop solar panels to reduce energy bills

The Ontario government is launching new energy efficiency programs, including the new Home Renovation Savings Program, to help families and businesses save money. The programs are part of a new $10.9 billion, 12-year investment in energy efficiency, the largest in Canadian history.

“As the demand for electricity continues to rise, we’re giving families and small businesses more ways to save money and energy as we launch the largest energy efficiency program in Canadian history,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “Ontario’s new Home Renovation Savings Program will put more money back in your pockets, covering up to 30 per cent of the costs of new windows, doors, insulation, heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, and battery storage.”

The new Home Renovation Savings Program will launch on January 28, 2025, and offer rebates of up to 30 per cent for home energy efficiency renovations and improvements, including new windows, doors, insulation, air sealing, smart thermostats, and heat pumps, as well as rooftop solar panels and battery storage systems for people who want to generate and store energy at home. Later in 2025, the program will expand to include rebates for energy efficient appliances, including refrigerators and freezers.

The government’s Affordable Energy Act, which came into force on December 4, 2024, ensures the new Home Renovation Savings Program, and other program offerings, will be expanded to homeowners who heat their homes by propane and oil, instead of being restricted to those who heat with electricity, as it was under previous governments.

“For 20 years I have spoken on my television shows about investing smartly in homes and businesses, with energy efficiency as a top priority for any renovation or retrofit,” said Mike Holmes, Founder and President of the Holmes Group. “Now, the Ontario Home Renovation Savings Program will make those investments easier, more affordable, and support our province’s future energy sustainability and planning efforts. I hope all Ontarians educate themselves more on the benefits of this program and use it to reduce their energy costs today and tomorrow.”

The province is also expanding the popular Peak Perks program with a new program specifically targeted to small businesses, including convenience stores and restaurants. Businesses will receive a financial incentive of $75 upon initial enrollment in the program and $20 per year for each eligible smart thermostat connected to a central air conditioning system or heat pump unit.

In addition to the two new energy efficiency programs, the province will continue to support 12 Save on Energy programs, including the highly popular Retrofit Program for business, as well as other programs geared to low-income households, businesses, municipalities, institutions, the agricultural sector, industry and on-reserve First Nations communities.

By 2036, it is forecasted that this expansion of energy efficiency programs will reduce the province’s peak demand by 3,000 MW – the equivalent of taking three million homes off the grid. The province’s $10.9 billion investment is also estimated to result in $23.1 billion in electricity system benefits, thereby saving ratepayers $12.2 billion in electricity system costs by avoiding the build out of new generation.

“Our new 12-year energy efficiency framework puts families and businesses at the forefront of Ontario’s energy strategy,” said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. “By expanding access to cost-saving programs, we’re helping small businesses thrive, supporting families in lowering energy bills, and reducing demand on the grid to secure our energy future. This investment reflects our government’s determination to build a resilient energy system that powers economic growth and strengthens communities across the province.”

Expanding energy efficiency programs to save families money is just one way the government is meeting the province’s rapidly growing demand for electricity. Ontario’s Affordable Energy Future: The Pressing Case for More Power outlines the challenges facing the province as demand for electricity continues to rapidly grow, as well as the government’s all-of-the-above approach to meet this demand, including: