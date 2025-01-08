Nipissing West OPP Charge Gravenhurst Resident With Impaired Driving

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a driver with multiple offences after receiving a call from a concern motorist.

On January 3, 2025, at approximately 2:25 p.m., the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17, West Nipissing.

The vehicle was located, and the driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

After searching the vehicle, police located and seized a bottle of open liquor.

As a result of the investigation, Cody Brownlee, 33 years-of-age, from Gravenhurst, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while prohibited

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Obstruct plate

Fail to have insurance card

Possess licence while prohibited

Improper lights

Improper mudguards

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 6, 2025, in North Bay.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.