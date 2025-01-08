TLDSB Releases New Transportation Zones For Inclement Weather Days

Photo / Article by TLDSB

With the new year comes new zones for transportation cancellations on inclement weather days across Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB). Parents/guardians were notified earlier today of the plan to localize transportation cancellations through implementing a zoned approach for inclement weather days effective immediately.

“Beginning tomorrow, January 7, TLDSB will be moving to a zoned approach. This means that on inclement weather days, the Board will communicate which zone(s) is impacted by transportation cancellations,” stated in the letter to parents/guardians.

If transportation is cancelled in one or more zones due to inclement weather, no buses will travel to any schools within the cancelled zone. A reminder that schools within the affected zone(s) will remain open and learning opportunities will continue. Parents/guardians will be responsible for transportation of their students who are able to safely attend school on inclement weather days. Drop-off and pick-up must occur in alignment with the regular school day start and end times.

Route specific information

Route specific information is available on mybustoschool.ca. Parents/guardians can subscribe to receive notifications when their child(ren)’s bus is delayed by 15 minutes or more and/or cancelled by visiting mybustoschool.ca and following the instructions below:

Select “Parent Portal” Log in or create an account using your email and a password

School zone information

Zone 1

Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School + Adult and Alternate Education Centre

Bracebridge Public School

Gravenhurst High School + Adult and Alternate Education Centre

Glen Orchard Public School

Gravenhurst Public School

Honey Harbour Public School

K.P. Manson Public School

Macaulay Public School

Monck Public School

Muskoka Beechgrove Public School

Muskoka Falls Public School

Watt Public School

Zone 2

Huntsville High School + Adult and Alternate Education Centre

Huntsville Public School

Irwin Memorial Public School

Pine Glen Public School

Riverside Public School

Spruce Glen Public School

V.K. Greer Memorial Public School

Zone 3

Archie Stouffer Elementary School

Cardiff Elementary School

Haliburton Adult and Alternate Education Centre

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School

J. Douglas Hodgson Elementary School

Stuart Baker Elementary School

Wilberforce Public School

Zone 4

Bobcaygeon Public School

Fenelon Falls Secondary School + Adult and Alternate Education Centre

Fenelon Township Public School

Lady Mackenzie Public School

Langton Public School

Ridgewood Public School

Woodville Elementary School

Zone 5

Alexandra Public School

Central Senior School

Dr. George Hall Public School

Dunsford District Elementary School

Grandview Public School

I.E. Weldon Secondary School

Jack Callaghan Public School

King Albert Public School

Lindsay Adult and Alternate Education Centre

Leslie Frost Public School

Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute

Mariposa Elementary School

Parkview Public School

Queen Victoria Public School

Rolling Hills Public School

Scott Young Public School

Bus cancellation information can be found in the following locations: