Person To Identify In Connection To Gas Station Robbery In Midland

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a robbery at a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland fuel station..

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint on January 6, 2025, at approximately 2:54 a.m. from a staff member of the Ultramar Gas Station reporting an unknown male entered the store and threatened the lone clerk with a weapon hidden under his coat. The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash from the cash register along with some packages of cigarettes.

Suspect is described as being a male wearing a black and gray plaid jacket, red toque with white accents, red scruffy beard and fingerless gloves. See attached photographs

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this property crime (OPP Incident # E250019887) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.