The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in the Township of Minden Hills.

On the 17th of January 2025 the Haliburton OPP responded to numerous calls reporting thefts from vehicles that had occurred overnight. Suspects entered vehicles in the areas of Ritchie Falls Road and Sedgwick Road in the Township of Minden Hills. Suspects entered the vehicles and had stolen numerous items from the unlocked vehicles.

Haliburton OPP is asking residents in these areas of Ritchie Falls Road and Sedgwick Road to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and report it to police.

Vehicle owners are reminded to always lock your vehicles and close the windows. Unlocked vehicles, and vehicles with valuables visible are the first vehicles targeted. Perpetrators incur more risk of being observed, being identified and getting caught if they are forced to physically break into vehicles.