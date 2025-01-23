Local Brewery Takes Home Three Medals At Recent Ontario Beer Competition

Oro Medonte’s very own Quayle’s Brewery won three medals at the Ontario Brewing Awards this past Friday night. The awards were presented in Niagara Falls, ON. Quayle’s near sweep of the Monastic Ale category won a Gold for Ace of Spades a Belgian Quadrupel and a Silver for Provocateur a Belgian Tripel. Monastic Ales are also known as Trappist Beers – beers originally brewed by or supervised by monks. Today these beers are brewed in the original style. Ace of Spades also won a Gold Medal at the 2022 Canada Beer Cup

Quayle’s also won a bronze medal for Cabin Fever Blueberry Balsamic Sour in the Specialty Beer Category.

These awards highlight the diversity and high quality of beers brewed by Quayle’s. All of these beers were brewed using 100% hops grown on the property.

The judging is done by certified beer judges and is done according to strict guidelines set forth for different categories. Tasting is blind meaning the judges have no idea what beer is being tasted – just the category it is from.

Only limited bottles of Ace of Spades are available at the taproom. The other two beers have sold out. “Ace of Spades is a personal favourite of mine ” says Scott Bohanna Martin, Head Brewer at Quayle’s “We’re glad the judges enjoyed it as well”.

The other two beers have sold out. You can also find Ace online for home delivery at www.quaylesbrewery.com or at the brewery located at, 4567 12 Line N, Oro-Medonte.

For a complete list of winners, follow this link: https://ontariobrewingawards.com/2024-winners/