You’re Invited To The Township Of Tiny’s Annual Winter Carnaval d’Hiver

Join the Township of Tiny for a day of winter fun at their annual Winter Carnaval d’Hiver event taking place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Perkinsfield Park (43 County Road 6, South) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

New for 2025, they have two exciting Birds of Prey shows that features flight demonstrations of several prey birds around the event space and a skating performance by the Elmvale Skating Club.

Timeline of scheduled activities

11:00 a.m. – Birds of Prey Show

11:45 a.m. – Stories by the fire with Midland Public Library

12:00 p.m. – Pancake lunch (while supplies last)

12:30 p.m. – Skating performance

1:00 p.m. – Public Skating Opens

1:00 p.m. – Birds of Prey Show

1:30 p.m. – Stories by the fire with Midland Public Library

Activities that you can enjoy throughout the event include a mobile snow tubing hill, snowshoeing, Tiny Township Lion’s mini stick arena, free hot chocolate, and children and family activities provided by the Wye Marsh, Midland Public Library, Penetanguishene Public Library, Springwater Public Library, and the Severn Sound Environmental Association.

The Township of Tiny would like to thank the community partners, sponsors, and volunteers for making this event possible such as Tim Hortons at Highway 93 and Balm Beach Road for donating hot chocolate, Iron Werks for loaning the fire pits, Phil’s Catering for the pancake lunch donation, and Windlee Farms for the maple taffy.

“Winter Carnaval d’Hiver is one of my favourite events here in Tiny as it really brings the whole community together,” said Mayor David Evans. “We have so much to celebrate in the winter, and this event provides the opportunity for friends and family to spend time outdoors enjoying performances, a free pancake lunch, public skating, and a variety of other family friendly activities.”

For more information about the Winter Carnaval d’Hiver, visit www.tiny.ca/WinterCarnaval.