Health Unit Immunization Clinics Open To Gr. 4, 5 And 6 Students To Help Avoid Suspension

Did you receive a suspension order from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit notifying you that your child in Grade 4, 5 or 6 may be missing required routine immunizations and their record with the health unit is not up to date?

On Friday, Jan. 24, the health unit is offering vaccination “catch up” appointments at its clinics in Barrie, Collingwood and Orillia for students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 to receive any missing immunizations before the Feb. 4 reporting deadline. Additional appointments are also available online or by calling 705-721-7520 or toll-free 1-877-721-7520.

The health unit is also offering several walk-in “catch up” clinics at its Barrie, Cookstown, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia from Feb. 3 to 5. Visit our website to find a clinic available near you.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), public health units are required to maintain vaccination records for every student attending school and enforce suspension for incomplete vaccine information. Having up to date records allows the health unit to respond more effectively to prevent and control disease outbreaks in our communities.

For more information, visit www.smdhu.org.